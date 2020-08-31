Russia expels three Slovak diplomats in tit-for-tat move

Russia said on Monday it was expelling three diplomats from the Slovak embassy in Moscow in a tit-for-tat move after Bratislava forced out three Russians amid a growing diplomatic spat with Europe

"The Russian side, guided by the principle of reciprocity, decided to expel... three diplomatic staff of the Slovak Embassy in Moscow," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.