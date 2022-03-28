UrduPoint.com

Russia Expels Three Slovak Diplomats - Russian Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2022 | 05:39 PM

Russia Expels Three Slovak Diplomats - Russian Foreign Ministry

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday summoned Slovakian ambassador Lubomir Regak and informed him about Moscow's decision to expel three Slovak diplomats, the ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) The Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday summoned Slovakian ambassador Lubomir Regak and informed him about Moscow's decision to expel three Slovak diplomats, the ministry said.

"On March 28, Ambassador of Slovak Republic in Russia L.

Regak was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, who was informed that the Russian side, in response to the expulsion in March of this year of three employees of the Russian Embassy in Slovakia, decided to declare three diplomats of the embassy of Slovakia in Moscow personae non gratae. They are ordered to leave the territory of Russia within 72 hours," the ministry said.

>