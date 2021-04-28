Russia Expels Three Staffers of Slovakian Embassy - Foreign Ministry

Russia on Wednesday announced its decision to expel three staffers of the Slovakian embassy in Moscow, and the diplomats need to leave Russia by the end of the day on May 5, the Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Russia on Wednesday announced its decision to expel three staffers of the Slovakian embassy in Moscow, and the diplomats need to leave Russia by the end of the day on May 5, the Foreign Ministry said.

Slovakia's ambassador in Moscow, Lubomir Regak, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday over Bratislava's decision to declare three Russian diplomats personae non gratae as a sign of solidarity with Prague. Russia announced a "strong protest" to Slovakia over its "groundless" decision,� the ministry said.

"Regak was informed that three employees of the Slovak Embassy in Moscow are declared 'persona non grata'. They were ordered to leave the territory of Russia before the end of day on May 5, 2021. The ambassador has been handed a corresponding note," the ministry said.