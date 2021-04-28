UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Expels Three Staffers Of Slovakian Embassy - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 02:48 PM

Russia Expels Three Staffers of Slovakian Embassy - Foreign Ministry

Russia on Wednesday announced its decision to expel three staffers of the Slovakian embassy in Moscow, and the diplomats need to leave Russia by the end of the day on May 5, the Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Russia on Wednesday announced its decision to expel three staffers of the Slovakian embassy in Moscow, and the diplomats need to leave Russia by the end of the day on May 5, the Foreign Ministry said.

Slovakia's ambassador in Moscow, Lubomir Regak, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday over Bratislava's decision to declare three Russian diplomats personae non gratae as a sign of solidarity with Prague. Russia announced a "strong protest" to Slovakia over its "groundless" decision,� the ministry said.

"Regak was informed that three employees of the Slovak Embassy in Moscow are declared 'persona non grata'. They were ordered to leave the territory of Russia before the end of day on May 5, 2021. The ambassador has been handed a corresponding note," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Protest Moscow Russia Prague Bratislava Slovakia May

Recent Stories

IRSA releases 117,100 cusecs water

4 minutes ago

China's port city Tianjin sees steady rise in fore ..

4 minutes ago

IIOJK authorities impose fresh restrictions in Sri ..

4 minutes ago

New Zealand provides support in response to COVID- ..

4 minutes ago

Iran to Launch Sputnik V Vaccine Production in Nea ..

7 minutes ago

Food Safety Authority crackdown on mafia in Town-I ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.