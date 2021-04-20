UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Expels Two Bulgarian Diplomats - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 21 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 04:09 PM

Russia Expels Two Bulgarian Diplomats - Foreign Ministry

Russia will expel two diplomats from the Bulgarian embassy, the first secretary of the consular service and the first secretary of the trade and economic service, responding to a similar move by Sofia, they will be given 72 hours to leave the country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Russia will expel two diplomats from the Bulgarian embassy, the first secretary of the consular service and the first secretary of the trade and economic service, responding to a similar move by Sofia, they will be given 72 hours to leave the country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"On April 20, Bulgarian ambassador Atanas Krastin was invited to the Russian Foreign Ministry. He received the ministry's note saying that the first secretary of the Bulgarian embassy's consular service, N.

Panayotov, and the first secretary of the Bulgarian embassy's trade and economic service, Ch. Khristozov, are declared persona non grata. The above-mentioned staffers will have to leave the territory of the Russian Federation within 72 hours," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The move came as a response to Bulgaria's "unmotivated decision to declare two staffers of the Russian embassy in Sofia persona non grata," the foreign ministry specified.

Related Topics

Russia Sofia Bulgaria April From

Recent Stories

Saeed Hareb: Events spread out across several days ..

29 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat raises voice for payment of royaltie ..

34 minutes ago

Police conducts flag march in faisalabad

9 minutes ago

Xi says China committed to making vaccines a globa ..

9 minutes ago

Indian railway 'superhero' pulls off dramatic resc ..

9 minutes ago

20 crew missing after Philippine ship runs aground ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.