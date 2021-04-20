Russia Expels Two Bulgarian Diplomats - Foreign Ministry

Russia will expel two diplomats from the Bulgarian embassy, the first secretary of the consular service and the first secretary of the trade and economic service, responding to a similar move by Sofia, they will be given 72 hours to leave the country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

"On April 20, Bulgarian ambassador Atanas Krastin was invited to the Russian Foreign Ministry. He received the ministry's note saying that the first secretary of the Bulgarian embassy's consular service, N.

Panayotov, and the first secretary of the Bulgarian embassy's trade and economic service, Ch. Khristozov, are declared persona non grata. The above-mentioned staffers will have to leave the territory of the Russian Federation within 72 hours," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The move came as a response to Bulgaria's "unmotivated decision to declare two staffers of the Russian embassy in Sofia persona non grata," the foreign ministry specified.