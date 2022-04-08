UrduPoint.com

Russia Expels Two Bulgarian Diplomats - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2022 | 06:22 PM

Russia is expelling two Bulgarian diplomats from the country in a tit-for-tat response, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) Russia is expelling two Bulgarian diplomats from the country in a tit-for-tat response, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"On April 8, Chargé d'Affaires of Bulgaria in Russia N.

Trifonov was invited to the Russian Foreign Ministry, where he was presented with a note from the ministry declaring two employees of the Bulgarian embassy in Moscow persona non grata," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Moscow's decision is a response to the expulsion of two Russian diplomats from Sofia.

