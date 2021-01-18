Russia Expels Two Dutch Diplomats - Foreign Ministry

Russia expels two staffers of the Dutch embassy, responding to a similar move by the Netherlands, they should leave the country within two weeks, the foreign ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) Russia expels two staffers of the Dutch embassy, responding to a similar move by the Netherlands, they should leave the country within two weeks, the foreign ministry said on Monday.

Dutch charge d'affaires ad interim Joost Reintjes was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday.

The ministry expressed its resolute protest against the groundless expulsion of two Russian diplomats from the Netherlands in December, motivated by their alleged activities "incompatible with their diplomatic status."

"We told the representative of the Dutch embassy that the Russian side made a decision, being guided by the principle of reciprocity, to expel two diplomatic staffers of the Dutch embassy in Moscow from the Russian Federation. They will be obligated to leave the Russian territory within two weeks," the Russian ministry said in a statement.