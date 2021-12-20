UrduPoint.com

Russia Expels Two German Diplomats - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 08:32 PM

Russia Expels Two German Diplomats - Foreign Ministry

German ambassador in Moscow Geza Andreas von Geyr has been summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry and informed about the expulsion of two German diplomats over Berlin's similar move, the ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) German ambassador in Moscow Geza Andreas von Geyr has been summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry and informed about the expulsion of two German diplomats over Berlin's similar move, the ministry said on Monday.

Earlier in December, Germany expelled two Russian diplomats over the case of murder of Georgian citizen Zelimkhan Khangoshvili. Moscow informed the ambassador about its "strong protest" over Berlin's "unfriendly move."

"The German ambassador was informed about declaring two diplomatic employees of the German embassy in Russia 'persona non grata' as a mirror response to the aforementioned unfriendly decision of the German government, and it was also emphasized that the Russian side would invariably adequately respond in a proportionate manner to any potential confrontational attacks by Berlin in the future," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also said that "the Russian side categorically rejects" accusations of Moscow's involvement in the murder of Khangoshvili.

Related Topics

Murder Protest Moscow Russia German Germany Berlin December Government

Recent Stories

Blinken Designates Under Secretary Uzra Zeya as Sp ..

Blinken Designates Under Secretary Uzra Zeya as Special Coordinator for Tibetan ..

47 seconds ago
 Govt to represent KP's industrial potential in Dub ..

Govt to represent KP's industrial potential in Dubai Expo: Addl. Chief Secy

49 seconds ago
 CPO meets with member of district peace committee

CPO meets with member of district peace committee

50 seconds ago
 PNS ALAMGIR visits Nigeria, sets free medical camp ..

PNS ALAMGIR visits Nigeria, sets free medical camp

52 seconds ago
 5G phones dominate China's smartphone shipments in ..

5G phones dominate China's smartphone shipments in November

55 seconds ago
 UN agency calls for 'urgent access' to Myanmar ref ..

UN agency calls for 'urgent access' to Myanmar refugees

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.