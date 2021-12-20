Russia Expels Two German Diplomats - Foreign Ministry

German ambassador in Moscow Geza Andreas von Geyr has been summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry and informed about the expulsion of two German diplomats over Berlin's similar move, the ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) German ambassador in Moscow Geza Andreas von Geyr has been summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry and informed about the expulsion of two German diplomats over Berlin's similar move, the ministry said on Monday.

Earlier in December, Germany expelled two Russian diplomats over the case of murder of Georgian citizen Zelimkhan Khangoshvili. Moscow informed the ambassador about its "strong protest" over Berlin's "unfriendly move."

"The German ambassador was informed about declaring two diplomatic employees of the German embassy in Russia 'persona non grata' as a mirror response to the aforementioned unfriendly decision of the German government, and it was also emphasized that the Russian side would invariably adequately respond in a proportionate manner to any potential confrontational attacks by Berlin in the future," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also said that "the Russian side categorically rejects" accusations of Moscow's involvement in the murder of Khangoshvili.