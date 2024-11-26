Open Menu

Russia Expels UK Diplomat Accused Of Espionage

Faizan Hashmi Published November 26, 2024 | 10:46 PM

Russia said on Tuesday it was expelling a British diplomat who it accused of espionage and summoned London's ambassador to the foreign ministry in Moscow

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Russia said on Tuesday it was expelling a British diplomat who it accused of espionage and summoned London's ambassador to the foreign ministry in Moscow.

The FSB security service said the diplomat appeared to have carried out "intelligence and subversive work, threatening the security of the Russian Federation", state news agencies reported.

The development came hours after Russia confirmed it had arrested a British man captured fighting for Ukraine, amid heightened tensions between Moscow and the West over the state of the conflict, which began nearly three years ago.

The FSB said the diplomat had "deliberately provided false data when obtaining permission to enter our country, thus violating Russian law".

Footage broadcast by state media showed Britain's ambassador arriving at the foreign ministry in central Moscow after being summoned for talks, minutes after the expulsion was announced.

London and Moscow have expelled several of each other's diplomats on spying allegations in recent years.

The FSB said the man expelled on Tuesday was a replacement for one of six British officials that Russia had expelled earlier this year, also on spying accusations.

Relations between the two capitals have been repeatedly strained by alleged spy scandals.

The current wave began with the 2006 assassination of former Russian agent and Kremlin critic Alexander Litvinenko in a London poisoning attack.

Then in 2018, Britain and its allies expelled dozens of Russian embassy officials they accused of being spies over the attempted poisoning of former double agent, Sergei Skripal, who was living in exile in Britain.

Skripal survived the attempted Novichok attack but a British civilian died after touching a contaminated perfume bottle, triggering uproar in London.

