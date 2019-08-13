UrduPoint.com
Russia Expels Ukrainian Diplomat In Response To Kiev's Provocation

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 09:40 PM

Russia Expels Ukrainian Diplomat in Response to Kiev's Provocation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019)  A diplomat from the Consulate General of Ukraine in St. Petersburg has been expelled from Russia as a reciprocal response to Kiev's actions against a Russian diplomat, which occurred in May, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Back in May 2019, the Ukrainian security services set up a provocation, declaring a diplomat from the Consulate General of Russia in Lviv persona non grata without a reason. Kiev did not present evidence of any unlawful activity conducted by our diplomat that went beyond fulfilling his professional duties related to the work of the consular mission," the ministry said in a statement.

"In response to such an unfriendly and unfounded move by Kiev, the Russian side was forced to declare, on a reciprocal basis, a diplomat from the Consulate General of Ukraine in St. Petersburg persona non grata," the statement said.

