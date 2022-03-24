UrduPoint.com

Russia Expels US Diplomats In Tit-for-tat Move: Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2022 | 12:54 AM

Russia expels US diplomats in tit-for-tat move: official

Russia on Wednesday said it was expelling US diplomats in retaliation for Washington's move to remove 12 of Moscow's representatives to the UN based in New York

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Russia on Wednesday said it was expelling US diplomats in retaliation for Washington's move to remove 12 of Moscow's representatives to the UN based in New York.

"On March 23, a note with the list of the American diplomats declared 'persona non grata' was handed to the head of the American diplomatic mission who was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," the ministry said in a statement.

The decision was taken in response to the expulsion by Washington of Russian diplomats at the UN in New York, the source said.

"The US side has been given firm notice that any hostile action by the United States against Russia will be met with a resolute and appropriate response," the statement added.

The United States expelled 12 members of the Russian diplomatic mission to the UN in early March amid an open crisis with Russia over Ukraine on charges of "espionage".

"The US has informed the Russian Mission that we are beginning the process of expelling 12 intelligence operatives from the Russian Mission who have abused their privileges of residency in the US by engaging in espionage activities that are adverse to our national security," the spokeswoman for the US mission to the UN, Olivia Dalton, announced in a statement.

The Russian ambassador to the United States, Anatoli Antonov, denounced it as a "hostile move" by the United States, stressing that the actions were a cause of "deep disappointment and absolute rejection" in Moscow.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Resolute Dalton New York United States March From

Recent Stories

US Embassy in Moscow Continues to Be Locus of Comm ..

US Embassy in Moscow Continues to Be Locus of Communication With Russia - State ..

33 seconds ago
 Former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright Pa ..

Former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright Passes Away - Family

35 seconds ago
 Open Lines of US-Russia Communication Indispensabl ..

Open Lines of US-Russia Communication Indispensable - State Dept.

36 seconds ago
 Russia among four candidates to host Euro 2028 and ..

Russia among four candidates to host Euro 2028 and Euro 2032

38 seconds ago
 US Embassy in Russia Will Find It Difficult to Ope ..

US Embassy in Russia Will Find It Difficult to Operate If More Limits Come - Sta ..

10 minutes ago
 UN chief 'deeply' regrets Taliban's move to suspen ..

UN chief 'deeply' regrets Taliban's move to suspend girls high school education

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>