UrduPoint.com

Russia Explained Its Security Proposals At OSCE Meeting On Thursday - Envoy

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2022 | 10:11 PM

Russia Explained Its Security Proposals at OSCE Meeting on Thursday - Envoy

Russia has explained its security proposals at the OSCE Permanent Council meeting on Thursday, Russian Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Alexander Lukashevich, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Russia has explained its security proposals at the OSCE Permanent Council meeting on Thursday, Russian Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Alexander Lukashevich, said.

"Russia once again clearly and in detail set out the essence of the initiatives laid down in security documents," Lukashevich told reporters, adding that Moscow did not receive an adequate response from the OSCE on its proposals.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Europe From

Recent Stories

EU Top Diplomats to Discuss Relations With Russia, ..

EU Top Diplomats to Discuss Relations With Russia, Ukraine at Talks in Brest - L ..

4 seconds ago
 Philippines defends 'no vax, no ride' on public tr ..

Philippines defends 'no vax, no ride' on public transport

6 seconds ago
 Municipal Commissioner reviews on going anti encro ..

Municipal Commissioner reviews on going anti encroachment drive in city

7 seconds ago
 Majority of Americans Fear Surprise Emergency Room ..

Majority of Americans Fear Surprise Emergency Room Bills Despite Legislative Ban ..

9 seconds ago
 Differences in Approaches to Security Confirm Need ..

Differences in Approaches to Security Confirm Need for Legal Guarantees - Russia ..

11 seconds ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian Army Chief's allegations o ..

Pakistan rejects Indian Army Chief's allegations of `launch pads', `training cam ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.