Russia Explained Its Security Proposals at OSCE Meeting on Thursday - Envoy

Russia has explained its security proposals at the OSCE Permanent Council meeting on Thursday, Russian Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Alexander Lukashevich, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Russia has explained its security proposals at the OSCE Permanent Council meeting on Thursday, Russian Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Alexander Lukashevich, said.

"Russia once again clearly and in detail set out the essence of the initiatives laid down in security documents," Lukashevich told reporters, adding that Moscow did not receive an adequate response from the OSCE on its proposals.