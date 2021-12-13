Russia Explains to US That Threatening Iran With Sanctions Counterproductive - Ryabkov

Russia constantly explains to the United States that it is counterproductive to threaten Iran with sanctions against the background of the nuclear talks in Vienna, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik

"This is their usual method � trying to drive someone to heaven with sticks. We constantly explain to the Americans the counterproductiveness of this approach," Ryabkov said.