Russia Exported $20Bln Worth of Helicopters in Past 10 Years - Rosoboronexport

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia's state-owned arms exporter, Rosoboronexport, has sold to foreign customers over 850 helicopters worth $20 billion over the past decade, the company's director general, Alexander Mikheev, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Russia's state-owned arms exporter, Rosoboronexport, has sold to foreign customers over 850 helicopters worth $20 billion over the past decade, the company's director general, Alexander Mikheev, said on Wednesday.

"Today, Russian helicopter developers and manufacturers readily meet the needs of both domestic and foreign customers, including through military-technical cooperation.

Over the last 10 years alone, Rosoboronexport has offered and successfully delivered more than 850 helicopters worth about $20 billion to more than 35 countries," Mikheev was quoted as saying in a company press release.

The statement anticipates the HeliRussia-2021 international helicopter industry expo, which will take place in Moscow from Thursday to Saturday. Rosoboronexport said it would showcase to partners and potential new customers both civilian and military helicopters.