Russia Exported Military Products to 51 Countries in 2020 - Defense Cooperation Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Russia supplied military products to 51 countries in 2020 and has contracts with over 100 countries, Dmitry Shugayev, the head of the Federal Service of Military‘Technical Cooperation, said on Monday.

"It is important to note that we maintain cooperation with several regions, chiefly our partners from the Asian and African regions. We maintain relations with over 100 nations and we delivered our equipment to 51 countries [in 2020]," Shugayev said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.