UrduPoint.com

Russia Exported Over 15 Mln Tonnes Of Food Under Grain Deal - Deputy Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Russia Exported Over 15 Mln Tonnes of Food Under Grain Deal - Deputy Prime Minister

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Russia exported more than 15 million tonnes of grain under the grain deal, and supplies mainly went to the poorest countries in Africa and Southeast Asia, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov said on Friday.

"I myself and the UN Secretary General signed a memorandum under which we act, Russia has already exported more than 15 million tonnes of grain, a large amount of mineral fertilizers, and supplies go primarily to developing and poorest countries, especially grain ” more than 90% of supplies go to countries in Africa, Southeast Asia," Belousov said.

The official added that he would like to thank UNCTAD Secretary-General Rebecca Greenspan for her work with the US and European countries that helped to overcome several obstacles.

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister United Nations Russia Asia Million

Recent Stories

PCB CEO thanks Ireland women and Bangladesh U19

PCB CEO thanks Ireland women and Bangladesh U19

28 minutes ago
 Video of girl jumping off moving rickshaw goes vir ..

Video of girl jumping off moving rickshaw goes viral

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister briefs President on overall econo ..

Finance Minister briefs President on overall economic, financial outlook of coun ..

4 hours ago
 PML-N senator's son Osama Abdul Karim arrested in ..

PML-N senator's son Osama Abdul Karim arrested in land grabbing case

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to sign transit trade a ..

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to sign transit trade agreement

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2022

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.