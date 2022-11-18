Russia Exported Over 15 Mln Tonnes of Food Under Grain Deal - Deputy Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Russia exported more than 15 million tonnes of grain under the grain deal, and supplies mainly went to the poorest countries in Africa and Southeast Asia, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov said on Friday.

"I myself and the UN Secretary General signed a memorandum under which we act, Russia has already exported more than 15 million tonnes of grain, a large amount of mineral fertilizers, and supplies go primarily to developing and poorest countries, especially grain ” more than 90% of supplies go to countries in Africa, Southeast Asia," Belousov said.

The official added that he would like to thank UNCTAD Secretary-General Rebecca Greenspan for her work with the US and European countries that helped to overcome several obstacles.