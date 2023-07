Russia Exported Record 60Mln Tonnes of Grain in 2022 Agricultural Year - Minister

KAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) Russia exported a record amount of grain in the 2022 agricultural year 60 million tonnes, Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Friday.

"If we talk about exports, then in the 2022-2023 agricultural season, we exported an absolutely unprecedented, record-breaking amount of grain 60 million tonnes," Patrushev told reporters, adding that export earnings amounted to over $41 billion.