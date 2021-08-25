Russia Exported Terminator Combat Vehicles to Africa - Defense Cooperation Agency FSMTC

Russia has delivered fire support combat vehicles Terminator to one of the African countries, Dmitry Shugaev, the director of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC), told reporters during the Army-2021 forum on Wednesday

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Russia has delivered fire support combat vehicles Terminator to one of the African countries, Dmitry Shugaev, the director of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC), told reporters during the Army-2021 forum on Wednesday.

"This is a highly protected equipment, which has quite powerful weapons, fire control devices, very maneuverable. This vehicle enjoys a well-deserved interest without details, we delivered these machines to one of the African countries, and before that delivered to our good friends from Kazakhstan," he said.