UrduPoint.com

Russia Exported Terminator Combat Vehicles To Africa - Defense Cooperation Agency FSMTC

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 07:17 PM

Russia Exported Terminator Combat Vehicles to Africa - Defense Cooperation Agency FSMTC

Russia has delivered fire support combat vehicles Terminator to one of the African countries, Dmitry Shugaev, the director of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC), told reporters during the Army-2021 forum on Wednesday

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Russia has delivered fire support combat vehicles Terminator to one of the African countries, Dmitry Shugaev, the director of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC), told reporters during the Army-2021 forum on Wednesday.

"This is a highly protected equipment, which has quite powerful weapons, fire control devices, very maneuverable. This vehicle enjoys a well-deserved interest without details, we delivered these machines to one of the African countries, and before that delivered to our good friends from Kazakhstan," he said.

Related Topics

Fire Russia Vehicles Vehicle Kazakhstan From

Recent Stories

Ajman Chamber discusses commercial cooperation wit ..

Ajman Chamber discusses commercial cooperation with Bosnia-Herzegovina delegatio ..

5 minutes ago
 Austria Not Planning Any Official Visit to Crimea ..

Austria Not Planning Any Official Visit to Crimea - Foreign Minister

2 minutes ago
 Hot & humid weather with chances of DRW forecast f ..

Hot & humid weather with chances of DRW forecast for city

2 minutes ago
 France Still Uncertain About End Date for Kabul Ev ..

France Still Uncertain About End Date for Kabul Evacuations - Gov't

2 minutes ago
 Russian Planes With Kyrgyz Evacuees From Kabul Lan ..

Russian Planes With Kyrgyz Evacuees From Kabul Lands in Kyrgyzstan - Ministry

2 minutes ago
 Tree plantation campaign launched at Punjab Arts C ..

Tree plantation campaign launched at Punjab Arts Council

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.