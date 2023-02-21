Russia Exporting 55-60Mln Tonnes of Grain in 2022-2023 Agricultural Year - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Russia will export up to 55-60 million tonnes of grain in the 2022-2023 agricultural year, a level that once seemed like an unreachable target, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Russian agricultural industry collected record harvest, over 150 million tonnes of grain, including more than 100 million tonnes of wheat. Until the end of the agricultural year, until June 30, 2023, we will be able to bring the total volume of grain export to 55-60 million tonnes. Some 10-15 years ago, this seemed ... to be an absolutely unreachable plan," Putin said in his address to the Federal Assembly.