Russia Exports Record 47 Mln Tonnes Of Wheat In 2022-2023 Agricultural Season - Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2023 | 07:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) Russia has exported record 47 million tonnes of wheat in the 2022-2023 agriculture season, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Friday.

The agriculture season started on July 1, 2022 and ended on June 30, 2023.

"According to preliminary data, in the past season, we supplied 60 million tonnes of grain to global markets, including about 47 million tonnes of wheat. This is an absolute record for our country," Patrushev said at an event dedicated to agriculture.

