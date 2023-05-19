Russia Exports Significant Volumes of Military Products Despite Sanctions - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Russia is exporting significant volumes of military products despite sanctions and unfair competition from the West, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Despite the unprecedented sanctions pressure and unfair competition from the United States and a number of Western countries ...

(Russia is) exporting significant volumes of Russian military products, paying unremitting attention to modernizing production facilities, building up their research and development potential," Putin said, as quoted by the Kremlin.

Russia confidently retains its status as one of the leaders in the world arms and military equipment market, the president added.