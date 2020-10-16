Russia Exports Ventilators to Serbia, Italy, EAEU Nations Amid Pandemic - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) Russia has exported over 1,000 artificial lung ventilators to Serbia, Italy, the Eurasian Economic Union and other countries amid the pandemic, the Ministry of Industry and Trade told Sputnik.

"Russian manufacturers are carrying out deliveries [of ventilators] under direct contracts, and more than 1,300 devices have already been shipped. The recipients of the domestically-produced devices are the Republic of Serbia, the Republika Srpska, Italy, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus and other countries," the ministry said.

In August, Industry Minister Denis Manturov said that Russia was planning to produce up to 15,000 lung ventilators in 2020, which is a historic record.