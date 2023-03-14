UrduPoint.com

Russia Expresses Concern Over US Creating Tensions In Georgia, Moldova - Foreign Ministry

March 14, 2023

Russia Expresses Concern Over US Creating Tensions in Georgia, Moldova - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Moscow is concerned about attempts by the United States and its allies to create new stress points on Russia's borders, in particular in such its neighboring countries as Georgia and Moldova, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Tuesday.

"We are concerned about the situation in Georgia and Moldova, since these countries are far away from the US, which still tries to tell them what they should and should not do. And they both (Georgia and Moldova) are our immediate neighbors and we see that the US and its satellites are seeking to create more and more new hotbeds of tensions on our borders," Grushko told journalists.

The Russian diplomat added that Washington was trying to "set up some kind of a geopolitical competition in these regions," which are critical for Russia's security.

Grushko's statements come amid recent escalation of the situation in Georgia, which witnessed mass protests against a draft bill on foreign agents earlier in March, and an attempted terrorist attack against officials of the Moldovan breakaway region of Transnistria by suspects linked to a Ukrainian intelligence service.

