Russia Expresses Concerns to India Over US Actions, AUKUS in Asia-Pacific - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) Russia has expressed serious concerns to India about the activities of the United States in the Asia-Pacific region, including the formation of the AUKUS security alliance, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"We had a useful and informative conversation on a variety of topics, but the main focus was on the situation in the Asia-Pacific region, where in recent years, elements of instability have accumulated that risk undermining the universal, inclusive architecture of cooperation that has evolved over many decades around the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)," Lavrov told reporters in New Delhi.

"And we have expressed our serious concerns to our Indian friends about the activities that the United States is engaged in here under the banner of the so-called Indo-Pacific Strategies, creating closed bloc structures here. The latest example is AUKUS," the minister added.