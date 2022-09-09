UrduPoint.com

Russia Expresses Condolences Over Passing Of Queen Elizabeth II - Nebenzia

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2022 | 12:50 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia expressed condolences over the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

"Mr. President, allow me to express my heartfelt condolences to the United Kingdom and people in the United Kingdom in the wake of the demise of Queen Elizabeth II," Nebenzia said during an UN Security Council briefing on Ukraine and the West's weapons supplies.

