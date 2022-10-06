Russia Expresses Condolences to Thailand Over Nursery Shooting - Embassy

The Russian embassy in Thailand expressed condolences on Thursday in connection with the deadly shooting at a nursery in the northeastern Thai province of Nong Bua Lam Phu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) The Russian embassy in Thailand expressed condolences on Thursday in connection with the deadly shooting at a nursery in the northeastern Thai province of Nong Bua Lam Phu.

Earlier in the day, former police officer Panya Khamrab intruded into the nursery and killed 36 people, including more than 20 children. The police said that the gunman was under the influence of drugs. After committing the crime, the shooter fled in his pickup truck, which was later found abandoned outside his home.

In the house, police officers found the bodies of Khamrab, who committed suicide, his wife, and their child with bullet wounds.

"The Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Kingdom of Thailand expresses its sincere condolences on the shocking mass killing in a nursery in Na Klang district, Nong Bua Lamphu province, and forwards its deepest sympathy to the bereaved families of the victims," the embassy said.

Russians are grieving with Thailand, the embassy added.