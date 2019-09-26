UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Expresses Hope For Turkey's Support On Work Of Checkpoints In Syria's Idlib

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 29 seconds ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 10:30 AM

Russia Expresses Hope for Turkey's Support on Work of Checkpoints in Syria's Idlib

SURAN CHECKPOINT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation expressed hope the Turkish military would help it in ensuring the effectiveness of checkpoints for the return of refugees in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

"It is well-known that militants in the Idlib de-escalation zone hamper the passage of refugees. We are asking the Turkish side to support us because they have monitoring points in this area. We hope that by joint efforts we will make the work of these [Suran and Abu Adh Dhuhur] checkpoints more productive," the center's head, Ravil Muginov, told reporters.

Muginov recalled that after the liberation of the settlement of Khan Sheikhoun, located in the south of the Idlib province, from militants, the Suran checkpoint, located in the neighboring Hama province, began working both in the northern and the southern directions.

Before that, mainly those leaving Idlib crossed it while now, civilians began returning to the liberated areas, according to Muginov.

Over the past month, around 10,000 people had returned to the liberated territories, Muginov added.

The Abu Adh Dhuhur checkpoint was opened in the Idlib de-escalation zone on September 13. It previously worked between March and December 2018 with the support of nearby villages' leaders. It was opened again at the Russian center's initiative with the support from the Syrian government.

The authorities announced the opening of the Suran checkpoint on August 22, following the Syrian military's successful operation to liberate the territories in the north of the Hama province and the south of the Idlib province, which had been under the militants' control since 2014. The return of Khan Sheikhoun under the government forces' control and advance on a corridor to the international M5 highway between Damascus and Aleppo have become a turning point in the offensive.

Related Topics

Militants Syria Russia Damascus Idlib Aleppo March August September December 2018 From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 26 September 2019

16 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE conquers space in every heart

30 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler approves 161 urgent employment cases

9 hours ago

Hazza Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight historic land ..

10 hours ago

Kristalina Georgieva named IMF managing director

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.