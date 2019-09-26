(@imziishan)

SURAN CHECKPOINT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation expressed hope the Turkish military would help it in ensuring the effectiveness of checkpoints for the return of refugees in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

"It is well-known that militants in the Idlib de-escalation zone hamper the passage of refugees. We are asking the Turkish side to support us because they have monitoring points in this area. We hope that by joint efforts we will make the work of these [Suran and Abu Adh Dhuhur] checkpoints more productive," the center's head, Ravil Muginov, told reporters.

Muginov recalled that after the liberation of the settlement of Khan Sheikhoun, located in the south of the Idlib province, from militants, the Suran checkpoint, located in the neighboring Hama province, began working both in the northern and the southern directions.

Before that, mainly those leaving Idlib crossed it while now, civilians began returning to the liberated areas, according to Muginov.

Over the past month, around 10,000 people had returned to the liberated territories, Muginov added.

The Abu Adh Dhuhur checkpoint was opened in the Idlib de-escalation zone on September 13. It previously worked between March and December 2018 with the support of nearby villages' leaders. It was opened again at the Russian center's initiative with the support from the Syrian government.

The authorities announced the opening of the Suran checkpoint on August 22, following the Syrian military's successful operation to liberate the territories in the north of the Hama province and the south of the Idlib province, which had been under the militants' control since 2014. The return of Khan Sheikhoun under the government forces' control and advance on a corridor to the international M5 highway between Damascus and Aleppo have become a turning point in the offensive.