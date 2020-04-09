Russia Expresses Solidarity With US Over COVID-19 Crisis - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Russia expresses solidarity with the people of the United States in this difficult time and urges Washington to focus on the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

During a weekly briefing, she commented on the attempts of a number of Western media and US officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to accuse Russia of "some sort of disinformation campaign" against Washington in connection with the pandemic.

"We express our solidarity with the American people in this difficult period and urge responsible American politicians to speak objectively and give an appropriate assessment of all these insinuations," Zakharova said.

Pompeo last week bundled together Russia, Iran and China as having embarked on disinformation campaigns in order to "sow confusion" in the world.

The number of cases in the US has skyrocketed to nearly half a million cases with over 15,000 dead so far, according to the country's Centers for Disease Control.