Russia Extends Antarctica Expedition Through 2025, Plans to Set Up New Station in 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) The Russian government has extended the country's Antarctic expedition plan by three years, through 2025, as per the official internet platform of legal information.

The extension came through an amendment to the original decree no.669-r, which initially set the length of the mission from 2018 to 2022.

According to the original plan laid out on the government website, the number of people stationed year-round with the Russian expedition on the Antarctic will be increased to 125 people (from 110 people in the 2018-2019 winter season) starting from 2021. Russia also plans to set up another year-round station on the continent over the course of 2021, as laid out in the original plan.

Russia maintains at least seven permanent stations and settlements on the southernmost continent with several hundred scientists and researchers flowing through them on a yearly basis. Over the winters, which are summer in the northern hemisphere, the seasonal stations are shut down while the permanent ones are manned by the reduced number of year-round residents.

Russia is one of the 12 signatories of the Antarctica Treaty System that upholds the icy continent as a scientific preserve and prohibits any military activity there.