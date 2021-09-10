Russia Extends Condolences to US on Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks - Nebenzia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia on Thursday expressed condolences to the United States ahead of the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

"On September 11, it will be exactly 20 years since the tragic events in New York, when almost 3,000 innocent lives were lost," Nebenzia said in a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Afghanistan. "We extend our condolences to the government of the USA and also to the families of those who, as a result of these acts of terrorism, lost their loved ones.

"

Nebenzia said terrorism is a "basic evil," which can only be eliminated through joint international efforts.

Earlier on Thursday, the members of the UN Security Council visited the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York City, located at the former site of the Twin Towers, destroyed in the 2001 attacks.

A total of 2,977 people died in the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Washington and in the hijacked airplane that crashed in Pennsylvania without reaching its presumed target.