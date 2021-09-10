UrduPoint.com

Russia Extends Condolences To US On Anniversary Of 9/11 Attacks - Nebenzia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 02:00 AM

Russia Extends Condolences to US on Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia on Thursday expressed condolences to the United States ahead of the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

"On September 11, it will be exactly 20 years since the tragic events in New York, when almost 3,000 innocent lives were lost," Nebenzia said in a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Afghanistan. "We extend our condolences to the government of the USA and also to the families of those who, as a result of these acts of terrorism, lost their loved ones.

"

Nebenzia said terrorism is a "basic evil," which can only be eliminated through joint international efforts.

Earlier on Thursday, the members of the UN Security Council visited the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York City, located at the former site of the Twin Towers, destroyed in the 2001 attacks.

A total of 2,977 people died in the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Washington and in the hijacked airplane that crashed in Pennsylvania without reaching its presumed target.

Related Topics

USA Terrorist Afghanistan World United Nations Russia Washington Pentagon Died New York United States SITE September Government

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Razan Al Mubarak for ..

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Razan Al Mubarak for being elected IUCN President

3 hours ago
 Governor condoles over demise of Yousafzai

Governor condoles over demise of Yousafzai

1 hour ago
 Renowned journalist Rahimullah Yousafzai passes aw ..

Renowned journalist Rahimullah Yousafzai passes away

1 hour ago
 UN General Assembly Will See 83 World Leaders Comi ..

UN General Assembly Will See 83 World Leaders Coming to New York In-Person - Pre ..

1 hour ago
 Moscow Hopes US to Avoid Desire to Expand Agenda o ..

Moscow Hopes US to Avoid Desire to Expand Agenda of Strategic Stability Talks - ..

2 hours ago
 AASTS partners with Zakher Marine to train AASTS s ..

AASTS partners with Zakher Marine to train AASTS students

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.