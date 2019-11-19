UrduPoint.com
Russia Extends Cooperation Program On Infectious Diseases With Vietnam - Consumer Watchdog

Russia Extends Cooperation Program on Infectious Diseases With Vietnam - Consumer Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) Russia has extended the program of scientific and technical assistance to Vietnam on countering the threats of the spread of infectious diseases until 2022, the head of Russian consumer watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, announced Tuesday.

According to a report presented at a Russia-Vietnam conference on sanitary and epidemiological well-being held in Moscow, Rospotrebnadzor has extended the program by three years.

As indicated in the report, the new phase will see a particular emphasis on expanding the spectrum of interaction in the study of relevant infectious and parasitic diseases, reduce the risks of their spread and improve sanitary supervision.

This program has been running since 2009 and involves top Russian research institutions in the field, such as Vector State Research Center for Virology and Biotechnology and the St. Petersburg Louis Pasteur National Research Institute of Microbiology and Epidemiology.

