Russia Extends Detention Of French Researcher: Court
Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2024 | 09:42 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) A Moscow court on Wednesday ordered that French citizen Laurent Vinatier, accused of gathering Russian military information without registering as a "foreign agent", remain in jail until at least September 5.
Vinatier, 48, is one of several Western citizens jailed in Russia since Moscow launched its full-scale offensive on Ukraine in February 2022.
He faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison if convicted.
Judge Natalia Cheprasova of Moscow's Zamoskvoretsky District Court said she was ruling to "extend the detention period by one month until September 5, 2024", an AFP reporter at the courtroom heard.
Investigators say Vinatier, who worked for a Swiss conflict mediation NGO before he was arrested in June, collected military information that could be used against Russia by foreign states.
Under Russian law, anybody who gathers or shares material on Russia's military or security services must register with the authorities as a "foreign agent".
In previous court hearings Vinatier has acknowledged violating the Russian law and apologised.
Wednesday's hearing was on selecting the terms of his detention: while prosecutors argued he should be kept in jail, Vinatier asked to be placed under house arrest.
"I have been already two months in pre-trial detention," he told the judge in court, speaking in Russian. "My outlook on life has changed."
He asked journalists in the court to "say hello to my wife and children, and tell them I love them".
Vinatier is an adviser with the Geneva-based Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue, a veteran researcher on Russia and other post-Soviet countries.
The Centre "works to prevent and resolve armed conflicts around the world through mediation and discreet diplomacy", it says in a statement on its website.
French President Emmanuel Macron has called for Vinatier's immediate release.
Russia has previously used "foreign agent" charges to arrest people before levelling more serious accusations at them.
The law has more often been used to target Russians and domestic critics of the Kremlin, rather than foreign citizens.
