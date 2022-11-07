UrduPoint.com

Russia Extends Flight Ban In 11 Airports In Southern Regions Until November 15

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 07, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Russia Extends Flight Ban in 11 Airports in Southern Regions Until November 15

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsiya, extended the temporary restriction of flights to and from 11 airport in the southern regions close to Ukraine until November 15.

"The regime of flight restrictions in 11 airports in the south and central part of Russia has been extended until November 15 2022," the federal agency's statement read.

Airports of Anapa, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Gelendzhik, Krasnodar, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov-on-Don, Simferopol and Elista fall under the restrictions.

Since February 24 2022, Russia closed part of its airspace in the south and central part of the country against the backdrop of the special military operation in Ukraine.

