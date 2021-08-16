Russia Extends Flight Suspension to Tanzania Until September 2

Russia will extend the term for flight suspension to Tanzania, introduced to limit the import of COVID-19, until September 2, the federal response center said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Russia will extend the term for flight suspension to Tanzania, introduced to limit the import of COVID-19, until September 2, the Federal response center said on Monday.

"The response center for prevention of import and spread of the novel coronavirus infection made the decision to extend the term for suspension of air traffic with Tanzania until September 2 due to the difficult epidemiological situation in the country," the statement read.

On July 20, the air traffic restriction was prolonged until August 17.

From August 27, Russia will increase the number of regular flights to Hungary, Egypt, Cyprus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and will lift restrictions on regular and charter flights to the Dominican republic, South Korea and the Czech Republic, according to the response center.