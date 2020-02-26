Russia Extends Restrictions Amid Coronavirus Outbreak Until April 1 - Golikova

All restrictions introduced in Russia amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak in China will be extended until April 1, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) All restrictions introduced in Russia amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak in China will be extended until April 1, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said Wednesday.

"We will extend until April 1 all the restrictions that were in force until March 1, the relevant regulatory documents will be introduced tomorrow by the relevant Federal executive authorities and handed to the prime minister for signing," Golikova said at a briefing.

According to Golikova, this also applies to restrictions on holding international events.

Golikova stressed that the Russian healthcare system was ready to face the possibility of the spread of coronavirus in the country, and that the protective measures taken by the Russian authorities had already yielded positive results.