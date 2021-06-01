Russia Extends Restrictions On Air Traffic With Turkey, Tanzania - Response Center
Tue 01st June 2021
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Russia extends restrictions on air traffic with Turkey and Tanzania until June 21, the Federal coronavirus response center told reporters.
"Taking into account the difficult epidemiological situation in Turkey and Tanzania, it was decided to extend current restrictions on air traffic until June 21, 2021, inclusive," the statement says.