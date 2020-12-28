Russia Extends Suspension of Flights With UK Until 23.59 January 12 - Response Center

Russia extended the suspension of flights with the UK through January 12, 2021, the federal coronavirus response center told reporters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Russia extended the suspension of flights with the UK through January 12, 2021, the Federal coronavirus response center told reporters.

"To prevent the import and spread of the new coronavirus infection, the center decided to extend the suspension of flights with the UK.

To ensure the protection of public health, the restrictions have been extended to 23:59 [20:59 GMT] on January 12, 2021," the statement says.

On December 22, Russia suspended flights with the UK for 7 days in connection with the detection of a new strain of COVID-19 in this country.