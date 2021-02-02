UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Extends Suspension Of Flights With UK Through February 16 - Response Center

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 12:30 AM

Russia Extends Suspension of Flights With UK Through February 16 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Russia has extended the suspension of flights with the United Kingdom until 23.59 on February 16, the Federal coronavirus response center told reporters.

"The response center to prevent the import and spread of the new coronavirus infection in Russia decided to extend the suspension of flights with the UK.

To ensure the protection of public health, the restrictions have been extended to 23:59 on February 16, 2021," the statement says.

Earlier, Russia suspended flights with the UK through February 1, 2021, due to detection of a new strain of the coronavirus in the UK.

Related Topics

Import Russia United Kingdom February Coronavirus

Recent Stories

National Biosecurity Committee issues unified nati ..

33 minutes ago

Philippines’ ‘Bangkota’ pavilion at Expo 202 ..

34 minutes ago

DEWA discusses corporate governance best practices ..

34 minutes ago

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers publish important new fi ..

34 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on death of Prin ..

34 minutes ago

Ambassador Afzaal, PBPC President discuss strength ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.