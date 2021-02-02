Russia Extends Suspension of Flights With UK Through February 16 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Russia has extended the suspension of flights with the United Kingdom until 23.59 on February 16, the Federal coronavirus response center told reporters.

"The response center to prevent the import and spread of the new coronavirus infection in Russia decided to extend the suspension of flights with the UK.

To ensure the protection of public health, the restrictions have been extended to 23:59 on February 16, 2021," the statement says.

Earlier, Russia suspended flights with the UK through February 1, 2021, due to detection of a new strain of the coronavirus in the UK.