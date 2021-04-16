Russia Extends Suspension of Flights With UK Until June 1 - Coronavirus Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Russia extended the suspension of flights with the United Kingdom until June 1, the Federal coronavirus response center said on Thursday.

"The Russian federal coronavirus response center decided to extend the suspension of air traffic with the UK.

To ensure the protection of public health, the restrictions have been extended to 23:59 [20:59 GMT] on June 1, 2021," the statement says.

Earlier, Russia suspended flights with the UK due to the detection of a new strain of coronavirus in this country.

Also, due to the difficult epidemiological situation in Turkey, air traffic with this country is limited from April 15 to June 1. For the same period, air traffic with Tanzania was suspended.