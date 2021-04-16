UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Extends Suspension Of Flights With UK Until June 1 - Coronavirus Response Center

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 12:10 AM

Russia Extends Suspension of Flights With UK Until June 1 - Coronavirus Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Russia extended the suspension of flights with the United Kingdom until June 1, the Federal coronavirus response center said on Thursday.

"The Russian federal coronavirus response center decided to extend the suspension of air traffic with the UK.

To ensure the protection of public health, the restrictions have been extended to 23:59 [20:59 GMT] on June 1, 2021," the statement says.

Earlier, Russia suspended flights with the UK due to the detection of a new strain of coronavirus in this country.

Also, due to the difficult epidemiological situation in Turkey, air traffic with this country is limited from April 15 to June 1. For the same period, air traffic with Tanzania was suspended.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Traffic Same United Kingdom Tanzania April June From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Condolence meeting held to pay tribute to I.A Rehm ..

1 hour ago

Overseas Pakistanis to get succession certificates ..

1 hour ago

Poll Finds 63% of US Adults Believe Acquittal in F ..

1 hour ago

US Reneges on Deploying Destroyers in Black Sea to ..

2 hours ago

Violence in Nigeria Causes EU Concern Over Humanit ..

2 hours ago

France's Covid-19 deaths pass 100,000: health auth ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.