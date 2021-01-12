UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Extends UK Flight Ban Over New Strain

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 01:25 PM

Russia extends UK flight ban over new strain

Moscow on Tuesday extended its suspension of flights with Britain, after officials said they had detected the new UK strain of the coronavirus in Russia

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Moscow on Tuesday extended its suspension of flights with Britain, after officials said they had detected the new UK strain of the coronavirus in Russia.

The halt on air traffic between Russia and the UK was first implemented in late December and was extended on Tuesday until February 1.

The government said the move was taken to "prevent the import and spread of the new coronavirus infection".

The B117 coronavirus strain is thought to have first emerged in southeastern England late last year and has since been detected in dozens of countries around the world.

The head of Russia's consumer watchdog Anna Popova announced last week that one case of the new strain had been detected last month.

She told state television the individual had since recovered and was no longer displaying virus symptoms.

Russia has one of the highest virus infection rates in the world and officials last month conceded the death toll was nearly four times higher than previously reported.

Related Topics

World Import Moscow Russia Traffic United Kingdom February December TV Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Building of new park, canal renovation approved in ..

40 seconds ago

PHC extends Amir Muqam's interim bail

41 seconds ago

PAGD exists for restoration of IIOJK'S special sta ..

43 seconds ago

UN rights experts urge incoming US administration ..

45 seconds ago

Indonesian divers hunt seabed for crashed plane's ..

47 seconds ago

Baghdadul Jadid police arrest "A" category suspect ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.