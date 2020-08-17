Russia Extinguished 39 Forest Fires in Past 24 Hours - Aerial Protection Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Russia has neutralized 39 natural fires in the last 24 hours, according to a statement by the Aerial Forest Protection Service.

"Per the data from local forestry control centers, 39 forest fires [covering a total of] 1,715 hectares [4,238 acres] were neutralized in the past 24 hours, 16.08.2020, in Russia," the service said in a statement.

As of 12 a.m. local time (21:00 GMT, Sunday), there were 110 active forest fires.