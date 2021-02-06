Russia Extradites Lithuanian Murder Suspect to Spain - Interior Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) A Lithuanian citizen was extradited from Russia to Spain, where he was wanted for murder and illegal imprisonment, Russian Interior Ministry's spokeswoman Irina Volk said on Saturday.

"Today ... the extradition of a wanted citizen of the Republic of Lithuania Denas Vyatkevichus took place," Volk told reporters.

The Lithuanian was detained in March 2020 at Vnukovo airport while trying to enter Russia using a false passport.

"The Russian authorities received the information that the man is a citizen of the Republic of Lithuania. He has been wanted by the Lithuanian and Spanish law enforcement agencies for illegal imprisonment and murder," Volk said.

Spanish representatives have already received the man.