Russia Eyes 15-Year Prison Term for Discrediting Special Operation Participants - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Amendments to Russia's criminal code on liability for discrediting participants in the special operation in Ukraine, submitted to the lower house, provide for up to a maximum sentence of up to 15 years in prison, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Russian lawmakers submitted for consideration to the State Duma amendments to the criminal code on liability for discrediting participants in the special military operation, the lawmaker said, adding that any public dissemination of knowingly false information, as well as public actions aimed at discrediting the Russian armed forces, volunteer formations, organizations and individuals who assist in the operation are unacceptable.

"Punishment for violators is severe: fines of up to 5 million rubles ($66,520) or in the amount of wages or other income of the convicted person for a period of up to five years, or correctional or forced labor for up to five years, or imprisonment for up to 15 years," Volodin wrote on Telegram.