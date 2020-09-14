Russia Eyes New Draft Law Requiring Migrants to Obtain ID Cards, Pay Taxes in Advance

(@FahadShabbir)

The Russian Interior Ministry has developed a draft concept of amendments to the federal law that would require foreigners to obtain ID cards containing personal data if they intend to stay for over 90 days, as well as pay taxes in advance if they arrive in Russia to work, according to a draft shared with Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) The Russian Interior Ministry has developed a draft concept of amendments to the Federal law that would require foreigners to obtain ID cards containing personal data if they intend to stay for over 90 days, as well as pay taxes in advance if they arrive in Russia to work, according to a draft shared with Sputnik on Monday.

In particular, foreigners will be entitled to work in Russia if they pay personal income tax in the form of a fixed advance payment. Otherwise, foreigners will be notified of the requirement to pay the tax within 15 days. In case they refuse to pay, they may be banned from working in Russia and will be allowed to leave the country. Meanwhile, employers wishing to hire foreigner would have to report their personal details to the authorities.

According to the draft, in to obtain an ID card, foreigners will be required to pass fingerprint identification, provide their photograph and undergo medical examination for the absence of dangerous infectious diseases.

The card will be valid for 10 years and it is not necessary to obtain it if a foreigner intends to stay in Russia for less than 90 days.

The Interior Ministry has also proposed creating a register of individuals and entities behind illegal migration schemes.

In addition, the ministry has proposed to change wording for purposes of foreigners' visit to Russia in line with international practice. The current form of the migration card contains seven purposes of the visit � official visit, tourism, business, education, employment, private visit and transit. Given that the list does not correspond with the relevant federal law, the draft proposes to limit the number of purposes to the following � private visit, tourism, travel for humanitarian purposes, employment, education, business, transit.

The ministry has also proposed that migrants pass a fingerprint and medical examination before visiting Russia in a bid to prevent terrorist attacks and improve state control of migration.