Russia Eyes Placing Earth Stations At Embassies In UK, Egypt, India - Ministry

Mon 13th January 2020 | 09:16 PM

Russia intends to hold talks with the United Kingdom, Egypt, India and Indonesia in 2020 regarding the installation of earth stations at its embassies in these countries, according to the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media's website

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) Russia intends to hold talks with the United Kingdom, Egypt, India and Indonesia in 2020 regarding the installation of earth stations at its embassies in these countries, according to the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media's website.

The published plan, approved by the State Commission on Radio Frequencies, noted the need to hold talks with the UK and India this year to agree on the "placement of an earth satellite communications station on the territory of Russian embassies."

The document added that similar talks with Egypt and Indonesia were likely.

Also this year, Russia plans to send to the Radiocommunication Bureau of the International Telecommunication Union information on radio frequencies that will be used by the earth remote sensing satellites SMOTR and Kondor-FKA, next-generation Orel manned spacecraft and Ionozond space complex, according to the document.

