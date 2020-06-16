UrduPoint.com
Russia Faced Only Four Crimes Of Terrorist Nature In 2019 - Security Service Chief

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 06:10 PM

Only four crimes of a terrorist nature were committed in Russia last year, Alexander Bortnikov, the head of the country's Federal Security Service (FSB), said on Tuesday at his meeting with President Vladimir Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Only four crimes of a terrorist nature were committed in Russia last year, Alexander Bortnikov, the head of the country's Federal Security Service (FSB), said on Tuesday at his meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

Bortnikov told Putin that the FSB had managed to significantly mitigate the terror threat in Russia, especially in the North Caucasus, "at a heavy cost."

"I will provide you some statistics ... In 2010, 778 crimes of a terrorist nature were committed [in Russia], and last year only four such crimes were committed.

Of course, we cannot provide 100 percent guarantees that our effort will promote full elimination of the terror threat, but this is our goal," Bortnikov said.

According to Bortnikov, the FSB prevented 698 crimes of a terrorist nature, including 159 terror attacks, over the past 10 years.

The FSB chief added that 728 episodes of terrorist activities funding were revealed in Russia over the same period of time.

