Russia Faces Difficulties In Obtaining Visas To Send Diplomats To UK- Ambassador To London

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2022 | 01:10 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Russia is having issues obtaining visas to send new employees to its embassy in London, Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrei Kelin said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We are having difficulty issuance of visas for the arrival of new diplomats, new employees of the administrative and technical staff ...

It is long (process) and difficult. It all happens in the struggle, and very unpleasant things often happen, especially when you do not expect them," Kelin said.

Russian diplomats in the UK live in an unfavorable environment because the country's authorities have officially declared Russia a threat to themselves, the ambassador said.

There are some 30 diplomats currently working in the UK, he added.

