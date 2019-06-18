Russia Faces Poverty Problem But Poverty Level Not Growing - Kremlin Spokesman

Russia really faces a problem of its citizens' incomes decreasing but this would be wrong to say that poverty level is growing in the country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Russia really faces a problem of its citizens' incomes decreasing but this would be wrong to say that poverty level is growing in the country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

This came as a comment on Russian Accounts Chamber Chairman Alexei Kudrin's recent statement that poverty has become a "disgrace" of the country. According to Kudrin, around 70 percent of Russians are suffering from poverty and this could result in a social explosion.

"We cannot agree with such statements, with claims about some [social] explosions and so on ... Yes, there is a problem, and this is fairly well-known, no one covers it up, but we still consider it wrong to give grotesque assessments," Peskov said, commenting on Kudrin's statement.

Russians' incomes have really been decreasing, mainly due to processes that enfold in the economy, Peskov added.

"At the same time we cannot say in this case that poverty is growing ... And the most important thing is that the president [Russian President Vladimir Putin] qualifies the existence of people whose incomes fall behind the minimum subsistence level as a top-priority problem. And this is exactly at resolving this problem that the implementation of many national projects aims," Peskov concluded.