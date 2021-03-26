UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Faces Slandering Campaign Against Its Vaccines, But Not Waging 'War' - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

Russia Faces Slandering Campaign Against Its Vaccines, But Not Waging 'War' - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Russia is facing a campaign aimed at slandering its vaccines, but is not "at war" with anyone, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Europe is facing a "new type of world war" related to vaccines. The French leader is convinced that this happened in a sense in connection with "the aspirations of Russia and China to influence others with the help of vaccines." Macron suggests that in this situation, European countries need to show independence in the production of vaccines.

"This is like when some believe that they are at war with someone, while the latter did not come to the war," Zakharova said on the air of the Komsomolskaya Pravda broadcaster.

"There are, indeed, media campaigns to slander vaccines ” we know this very well by our own example," Zakharova noted.

"We are forced to talk and talk about strange and sometimes inadequate statements by representatives of any Brussels structures who say that they do not need the Russian vaccine. At the same time, individual countries, and there are more and more of them every day, and even the European Union itself, say that they need a Russian vaccine. We all see this, but we are not at war with anyone. We repel a lot of attacks, but we have been doing this for a long time and not only with regard to vaccines," the spokeswoman concluded.

Earlier, the developers of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V responded to Macron's statements about a "new type of world war" and offered to join other countries that decided to produce the drug domestically.

Related Topics

Russia Europe China European Union Brussels Same Independence World War Media All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistanâ€™s re-entry to the IMF programme welcome ..

34 minutes ago

69,142 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

1 hour ago

NUSTâ€™s think tank organises high-level webinar o ..

2 hours ago

SCA praises offers of international aid to re-floa ..

3 hours ago

2451 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab o ..

2 hours ago

Kremlin denies Russia and China using vaccines as ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.