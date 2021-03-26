Russia Faces Slandering Campaign Against Its Vaccines, But Not Waging 'War' - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Russia is facing a campaign aimed at slandering its vaccines, but is not "at war" with anyone, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Europe is facing a "new type of world war" related to vaccines. The French leader is convinced that this happened in a sense in connection with "the aspirations of Russia and China to influence others with the help of vaccines." Macron suggests that in this situation, European countries need to show independence in the production of vaccines.

"This is like when some believe that they are at war with someone, while the latter did not come to the war," Zakharova said on the air of the Komsomolskaya Pravda broadcaster.

"There are, indeed, media campaigns to slander vaccines ” we know this very well by our own example," Zakharova noted.

"We are forced to talk and talk about strange and sometimes inadequate statements by representatives of any Brussels structures who say that they do not need the Russian vaccine. At the same time, individual countries, and there are more and more of them every day, and even the European Union itself, say that they need a Russian vaccine. We all see this, but we are not at war with anyone. We repel a lot of attacks, but we have been doing this for a long time and not only with regard to vaccines," the spokeswoman concluded.

Earlier, the developers of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V responded to Macron's statements about a "new type of world war" and offered to join other countries that decided to produce the drug domestically.