Russia Facilitates Implementation of French Initiative on Lebanon- Free Patriotic Movement

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) Although Russia refrains from interfering in Lebanon's internal political process, it still supports and promotes the implementation of the French initiative to get the country out of the political and economic crisis by forming a new government, Rindala Jabbour, a coordinator of the central media committee within the ruling Free Patriotic Movement, told Sputnik on Monday.

Lebanon's prime minister-designate Mustapha Adib, who assumed the position following the deadly blast at the Beirut port, stepped down on September 26. Adib was appointed in late August but failed to present a new cabinet by September 14, which was a condition set by French President Emmanuel Macron.

"We are open to any international cooperation. Russia is a friendly country to Lebanon and it maintains contacts, including the appointment of a new ambassador, who will arrive soon. The Russians do not interfere directly, but they support the French initiative and, as we understand, they contribute to its implementation," Jabbour said when asked about the role that Russia could play in settling the Lebanese crisis.

The official noted that the French initiative was still in force.

"Macron will not let his initiative fail so easily. But we, as Lebanese, must not miss this opportunity and benefit from this initiative at the time of many challenges," Jabbour added.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said last week that the parliamentary consultations on the creation of the new government would start on October 15, the office of President Michel Aoun said on Wednesday.

Even before the coronavirus pandemic, Lebanon was faced with a severe economic crisis that prompted thousands of people nationwide to take to the streets and demand reforms. The Lebanese government was reshuffled twice since then, with the latest time coming after a deadly blast in the port of Beirut on August 4.

The explosion was so strong that it left entire districts adjacent to the port area destroyed. More than 170 people were killed by the blast and more than 40,000 others were injured. The Lebanese government said the blast was caused by the improper storage of some 2,750 metric tons of ammonium nitrate by the port authorities.