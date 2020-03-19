MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) Russia is facing no deficit in test systems for diagnosing COVID-19 and currently has some 700,000 of them, a source in the Russian government told Sputnik.

"Russia has no deficit in diagnosing means, we have a significant volume of testing systems to detect the coronavirus: currently, some 700,000.

Moreover, the Russian industry is capable of producing up to 100,000 new testing systems per day," the source said.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. More than 200,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 8,700 fatalities. Russia has confirmed 147 cases of COVID-19 with no fatalities.